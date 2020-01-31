KCR should become PM, KTR next CM: Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite repeated clarifications issued by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that there would be no change of guard in the State, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday joined other ministers and wished that TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao should become the next chief minister.

Addressing the newly-elected councillors and corporators at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Kamalakar said that KTR earned a good reputation as a leader. “KTR tandriki tagga tanayudu. He should become CM of the State,” Kamalakar said at the meeting, which was also attended by KTR as chief guest. Kamalakar further said that KCR should become the Prime Minister. “Entire nation wants to see KCR as next PM. If the country has to develop, KCR should become PM,” he said.

“The TRS registered serious of wonderful victories in successive elections under the able leadership of KCR and KTR,” he said and added that such huge victories were never witnessed in the past. He averred that the TRS would remain in the power for next 40 years.