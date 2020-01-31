Home States Telangana

Post civic polls, water woes return to Sangareddy

According to officials from Mission Bhagiradha, the supply of water had to be stopped as there were some technical issues. They assured that the issue would be resolved by Friday.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: As the municipal elections come to an end, Sangareddy is once again back to supplying drinking water once every three days. The water supply, which had been regular from the date of the announcement of the municipal election schedule to the day of the counting, has stopped the day after the counting of votes.

It may be noted that there is only 1.4 tmcft of water left in the Singur project, according to Mission Bhagiradha SE P Raghuveer. Oficials have been releasing drinking water to some areas in Sangareddy, Sadasivpet, Zahirabad, Jogipet, Narayankhed towns on alternate days or once every three days for the last two years due to scarcity of water.

Officials also state that they need 20 lakh litres of water so that it can be supplied to areas in Sangareddy, Sadasivpet, Zahirabad and Andole constituency every day.

The water scarcity becomes a problem as people in developed colonies have their own borewells, and those in the slum areas do not.

According to D Amrutha, a woman from Narayanreddy colony in Sangareddy, most of the people in the colony are daily-wage labourers and are not in a position to have their own borewell.She added that they had not received water for the last three days.

