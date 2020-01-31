Procurement of milk in Telangana down by 45 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Milk procurement by Telangana Vijaya Dairy fell by a drastic 45 per cent this year, compared to last year. Holding a video conference with officials of Dairy Development here on Thursday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav expressed displeasure over the fall.

Despite the State government providing `4 per litre incentive and also distributing 65,000 milching animals, the decrease in milk procurement was a cause for concern, the Minister said. He directed the officials to submit a report on the same within one week.