Sand mining: MoEF wants other states to learn from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), in its guidelines on sand mining that was released a couple of days back, has suggested that state governments can consult the Telangana government for understanding the ‘indirect monitoring’ mechanism of sand consumption.

This technique involves using the cement consumption data in a state for deriving an estimate of sand consumption, as cement sale data is better organised and is readily available.

In its ‘Enforcement & Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining’ the MoEF has listed out various levels of monitoring that needs to be put in place, including indirect monitoring. The guidelines also mention that states can consult the Telangana government even to understand the best practices for sand mining enforcement, in order to frame their own enforcement measures.

The guidelines mention, “It is suggested that state governments may consult with the concerned department of the state of Telangana and Tamil Nadu to have better understanding on their experience and knowledge in adopting best sand mining enforcement provisions and monitoring practices and frame their own regulatory regime and monitoring framework.”

The TRS party on Thursday tweeted through its official handle about the MoEF recognising the Telangana government’s efforts in streamlining sand mining in the State and suggesting other states to consult Telangana government for framing their own policies.