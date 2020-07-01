STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

50-year-old Nekkonda man tries to kill self, blames MLA for taking 'extreme step'

 A 50-year-old man attempted suicide by slitting his throat near Martyrs Memorial at Adalat Circle in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 50-year-old man attempted suicide near Martyrs Memorial at Adalat Circle in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. The person has been identified as Masam Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Alamkhanipet village in Nekkonda mandal of Warangal Rural district.According to information, Venkateshwarlu’s son recently lost his job because of addiction to alcohol.

He was working as a watchman at the Cooperative Bank. Venkateshwarlu has been trying to get his son reinstated for which he met the Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. However, the MLA asked him to wait for some time. Venkateshwarlu wrote a suicide note alleging that it was the MLA who pushed him to take the extreme step. In the letter, he also requested the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to issue a ticket to Reddy in the next election.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Reddy said  Venkateshwarlu met him when he had gone on a field trip to the village. He was in an inebriated state and had requested the MLA to recommend his son for the watchman post. Reddy had told him that he would look into the matter and see what could be done. “We are shocked to hear that he attempted suicide and mentioned my name in the suicide note,” said Reddy.Speaking to Express, Subedari Sub-Inpector S Venu Gopal said that the person was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment. A case has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suicide
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp