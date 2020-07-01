50-year-old Nekkonda man tries to kill self, blames MLA for taking 'extreme step'

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 50-year-old man attempted suicide near Martyrs Memorial at Adalat Circle in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. The person has been identified as Masam Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Alamkhanipet village in Nekkonda mandal of Warangal Rural district.According to information, Venkateshwarlu’s son recently lost his job because of addiction to alcohol.

He was working as a watchman at the Cooperative Bank. Venkateshwarlu has been trying to get his son reinstated for which he met the Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. However, the MLA asked him to wait for some time. Venkateshwarlu wrote a suicide note alleging that it was the MLA who pushed him to take the extreme step. In the letter, he also requested the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to issue a ticket to Reddy in the next election.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Reddy said Venkateshwarlu met him when he had gone on a field trip to the village. He was in an inebriated state and had requested the MLA to recommend his son for the watchman post. Reddy had told him that he would look into the matter and see what could be done. “We are shocked to hear that he attempted suicide and mentioned my name in the suicide note,” said Reddy.Speaking to Express, Subedari Sub-Inpector S Venu Gopal said that the person was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment. A case has been registered.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)