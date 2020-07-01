STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC’s control room gets 31,000 calls seeking help for various issues

Of the total calls, 1,074 calls pertained to suspected COVID-19 cases, 1,069 cases for ambulance services, and 1,081 calls requesting ration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s control room, which was set up in the view of the pandemic, has received 31,942 calls till date on various issues seeking help from officials concerned. 

Of the total calls, 1,074 calls pertained to suspected COVID-19 cases, 1,069 cases for ambulance services, and 1,081 calls requesting ration.

The control room has been functioning round the clock since March 22. Apart from the GHMC, departments such as Health, Revenue, Labour, Civil Supplies, and Emergency ambulance services 108, 104 were connected to the control room. 

