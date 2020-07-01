Registration and Stamps Departnment resumes services in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Registration and Stamps Department restored its services, after a brief interruption due to shifting of servers, on Tuesday morning with the help of Railway Corporation’s Railltek.



While it was estimated that it would take at least three days to restore the servers, the authorities made it possible with the help of Railltek, a public sector enterprise providing broadband and virtual private network (VPN) services.

Till Monday, the servers of the Registration and Stamps Department were located in the old Secretariat complex.



As the State government is going to demolish the old complex, the department officials had to shift the servers to BRKR Bhavan.