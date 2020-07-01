STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana postpones EAMCET, all Common Entrance Tests due to spike in COVID-19 cases

After recording the AG’s statement, the bench directed the State to inform about its opinion on cancelling finalyear UG and PG exams by July 9.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

exams, test

The bench posted the matter to July 9 for further hearing. (File Photo)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the State government on Tuesday informed the Telangana High Court about its decision to postpone all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs), including EAMCET, POLYCET, ICET, ECET and PGCET, and other examinations scheduled to be held from July 1 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the State. Fresh dates for these examinations will be announced later.

State Advocate General BS Prasad made this submission before a division bench of the Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, dealing with a PIL filed by State NSUI president B Venkat Narsing Rao. The NSUI chief sought postponement of all the examinations scheduled from July 1 and to promote all the students to next semester or academic year without conducting examinations for undergraduate, postgraduate and other diploma courses, including typewriting and shorthand examinations. Asked whether the government is planning to impose a lockdown again, the Advocate General told the court that it is for the State Cabinet to take a decision on the issue. 

HC asks TS govt’s opinion on cancelling UG, PG exams

The Cabinet is likely to meet in a day or two, the Advocate General added. During the course of hearing, petitioner’s counsel C Damodar Reddy told the court that the State has been making efforts to conduct CETs 2020, final-year exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, apart from typewriting and shorthand exams, despite the re being a steep increase in Covid- 19 cases across the State. The lives of students will be at peril if these exams are not postponed, he added and urged the court to direct the State to promote the students who are due to appear for these exams.

When the bench sought the State’s reply, the AG sought some time to respond on the issue as the State Chief Secretary has to get the latest information pertaining to the above exams from all the departments concerned. When the case hearing resumed at 2.30 pm, the AG informed about the State’s decision to postpone all the CETs. After recording the AG’s statement, the bench directed the State to inform about its opinion on cancelling finalyear UG and PG exams by July 9.

The bench declined the petitioner’s counsel plea to promote all the students, more specifically those who will appear for typewriting and shorthand exams, on the ground that these are technical subjects and only those who perform well will be declared selected. The bench posted the matter to July 9 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp