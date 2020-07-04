BTPS second unit begins operations

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone in March 2015, near Ramanujavaram village in Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri- Kothagudem.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second unit (270 MW) of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) has been synchronised and its commercial operations commenced on Friday. The third unit will be commissioned in next 45 days. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that despite some forces, which were against the development, tried to create obstacles, they were able to synchronise the second unit successfully on Friday. Bhadradri is the second greenfield project started after the formation of Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone in March 2015, near Ramanujavaram village in Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri- Kothagudem. The boiler of the first unit was lit up in March 2019. The first unit of BTPS (4X 270 MW) was synchronised in September 2019. Works on the remaining two units too are in full swing and are expected to be synchronised by the end of this year.

