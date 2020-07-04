STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents, students not in support of online classes: Survey

Around 68.7 per cent students, of the total 39,659, claimed they were unable to follow the classes, while most parents opined that the classes were not useful

Published: 04th July 2020 07:36 AM

Online classes, Online education

Representational image (File photo)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While both private and government educational institutions are adapting to the current crisis and reaching out to students through online classes, a survey revealed that around 39.6 per cent families do not have smart phones required to attend the classes. When 48.9 per cent families have only one smart phone, 7.4 per cent families have two, to spare so that children can use it for attending online classes. Though some parents who have smart phones felt that online classes were good enough, majority of the children felt that they were unable to follow the classes.

Only 3.6 per cent students said that they were able to follow the classes. Interestingly, 14.8 per cent families do not have even cable TV connection, as a result of which children can’t watch classes on government educational channels. Only 36 per cent schools have TV sets, but they are not in usable condition in 10.4 per cent schools. These figures came to light in a survey conducted by Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF), between June 22 and 27, in 1,868 villages of 489 mandals covering all 33 districts. Close to 1,729 teachers conducted the survey. As part of the survey, the TSUTF took feedback from 22,502 parents and 39,659 students. Of the total, 17,282 students study in government schools and 5,220 children study in private schools in the State.

Meanwhile, only 4.4 per cent parents felt that the online classes are useful and 70.9 per cent felt that the online classes were not useful for children. Close to 3.6 per cent students were able to follow the online classes and 68.7 per cent students were unable to follow the classes. When around 11 per cent parents, who have mobile phones, said that the mobile data was sufficient for them and their children, another 30.3 per cent parents said that they had mobile data but was not enough to cover the classes.

Meanwhile, another 58.7 per cent parents said that they do not have data connection. While noting that due to the lack of mobile data, most children are unable to attend online classes, 93 per cent of the parents demanded immediate reopening of schools while taking precautions. TSUTF president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi and MLC Narsi Reddy handed over the copy of the survey to Special Chief Secretary Education Chitra Ramachandran.

While sending the survey report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the TSUTF urged the government to start classes for Classes IX and X first. TSUTF demanded that the government should provide tabs and smart mobiles for free to the students. All the schools should be provided computers and internet facilities. If schools are not spacious enough to maintain social distance, classes should be conducted in two shifts, the TSUTF suggested.

