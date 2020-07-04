Telangana crosses 20k-mark in COVID-19 cases, over 3k samples unaccounted for due to speculated dsicrepnacy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana crossed 20k with a highest single-day spike of 1,892 cases. This is the highest ever spike seen in the state and the total cases to have been reported in the state are now 20,462.

Shockingly, 1658 of these were from GHMC limits alone, which continues to be the hotbed of cases. The state’s test positivity rate is now 19.65 per cent, which is well beyond what ICMR recommends.

As cases are increasing, the death toll also has been seeing a steady rise with 8 new deaths reported. This takes the overall toll to 283 deaths in the state.

Apart from the GHMC limits, the district areas of Medchal, Raangareddy reported 44 and 56 cases respectively. Warangal Rural reported 41 cases and Sangareddy 20.

While these rapid increase in new cases is concerning, the recovery rate has also picked up with 1,126 people cured of COVID. The overall recovery rate is at 10,195 cases. This has now surpassed the active cases which are 9984.

Also key to note is that Friday also saw one of the highest number of samples to be tested in a day with 5965 samples tested. The overall tests done have crawled to 1.04 Lakhs, however, this is still very less compared to what states with similar caseloads are doing.

Samples rejected

In a more worrying news than COVID itself, the medical bulletin suggested that there are nearly 3,726 samples which are not being considered at the moment - 70 per cent of them have come back as positive.

The bulletin notes that of all these cases only 962 came negative which is indicative of some lapses made on part of the lab and so the data coming from these labs will not be accounted for until the expert committee reviews.