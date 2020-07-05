After backlash, Gandhi Hosp releases ‘happy patient’ clips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though several videos pointing to inefficiency of government hospitals have gone viral on social media, not all are gloomy. In a recent video that was released by Gandhi Hospital, a patient, named Usman Khan, 35, a resident of Hyderabad, says that “the facilities at the hospital are really good”. “Everything is good, including food and accommodation,” he said. Usman was shifted from Erragadda Chest Hospital to Gandhi Hospital recently and was there for 17 days.

Another video was of a senior citizen who recently recovered from the deadly disease. Again shot by medical personnel, the woman, who claimed to be 70 years old, can be seen saying that she was the Divisional Medical Officer of Maharashtra in her youth and said she was happy with the services at Gandhi Hospital.

Prameela, a widow and mother of four girls, who had been battling with Covid for the past 22 days said that though she was reluctant at first, as a result of which she was taken to nearly three hospitals before getting admitted to Gandhi. However she said, “The doctors here took utmost care of me.

Medical staff provided food and helped me in changing my clothes.” Another patient, Mohammad Nazeer (38), a resident of Himayatnagar said, “I was admitted here 10 to 12 days ago. Treatment here is very good. I am recovering now. The doctors come on rounds two to three times in the morning and evening. They are maintaining hygiene in the ward.”