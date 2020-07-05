Hyderabad: PPE-donning medical staff seen lying on floor in video

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A viral video allegedly shot in Gandhi Hospital has shown some disturbing visuals of two women in PPE kits lying on floor due to exhaustion. The video, which appears to have been shot on the ground floor, shows the two women nearly collapsing near an elevator.

Another individual wearing a mask is seen walking past and telling them to move to the side without offering any help. The video has triggered massive outrage in the State as it was speculated that the two were patients who had just been admitted and were made to find their own way though they were unwell.

However, officials clarified that the women are their staff.