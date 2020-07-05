Hyderabad residents must head to different hospitals based on coronavirus symptoms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad has been rising sharply over the past couple of weeks and the people must gear up as the trend would continue, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said on Saturday.

Also, with the expected spurt in seasonal diseases, including swine flu, the Health Department has come out with an established medical intervention protocol for people suffering from breathlessness, cold, fever and other influenza-like illnesses. Based on one’s medical condition and Covid-19 status, they must go to the designated public hospitals in the city.

Where does one head for medical help?

If one is suffering from breathlessness and suspects to have contracted Covid-19, they must head to Osmania General Hospital for emergency intervention. In case one is symptomatic, with severe but not emergent conditions, they must head to King Koti Hospital or the government ENT Hospital.

If a person has already tested positive for Covid-19 and has moderate to severe symptoms, they must head to Gandhi Hospital directly. While Koti Maternity Hospital and OGH are just holding areas for suspected cases, if a person tests positive after being admitted at either of these two hospitals, they would be shifted to Gandhi for further care.

Govt hospitals won’t reject you

“Private hospitals are mostly full and with low bed availability. In this case, we assure you that none of the hospitals in the public health network will reject you. The only thing to be kept in mind is to head to the correct hospital based on your Covid status and symptoms. No government hospital will deny entry to patients,” Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, said.

Don’t waste golden hour: Health director advises Covid patients

Dr Srinivas Rao said, “There are five-six golden hours after the patient first reports discomfort. Do not waste by running behind private hospitals”. Also, a team of experts is studying treatments being administered across the world, Dr Ramesh Reddy said. “We have constituted a team of experts to study the medicines being administered across the world, such as Remdesivir, and bring those here. We have also placed orders for the same,” he said. Meanwhile, Gandhi Hospital would get 650 additional staff members by this week.