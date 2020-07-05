STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad residents must head to different hospitals based on coronavirus symptoms

Based on one’s medical condition and Covid-19 status, they must go to the designated public hospitals in the city.

Published: 05th July 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad has been rising sharply over the past couple of weeks and the people must gear up as the trend would continue, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said on Saturday. 

Also, with the expected spurt in seasonal diseases, including swine flu, the Health Department has come out with an established medical intervention protocol for people suffering from breathlessness, cold, fever and other influenza-like illnesses. Based on one’s medical condition and Covid-19 status, they must go to the designated public hospitals in the city.

Where does one head for medical help? 
If one is suffering from breathlessness and suspects to have contracted Covid-19, they must head to Osmania General Hospital for emergency intervention. In case one is symptomatic, with severe but not emergent conditions, they must head to King Koti Hospital or the government ENT Hospital. 

If a person has already tested positive for Covid-19 and has moderate to severe symptoms, they must head to Gandhi Hospital directly.  While Koti Maternity Hospital and OGH are just holding areas for suspected cases, if a person tests positive after being admitted at either of these two hospitals, they would be shifted to Gandhi for further care.

Govt hospitals won’t reject you 
“Private hospitals are mostly full and with low bed availability. In this case, we assure you that none of the hospitals in the public health network will reject you. The only thing to be kept in mind is to head to the correct hospital based on your Covid status and symptoms. No government hospital will deny entry to patients,” Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, said. 

Don’t waste golden hour: Health director advises Covid patients

Dr Srinivas Rao said, “There are five-six golden hours after the patient first reports discomfort. Do not waste by running behind private hospitals”. Also, a team of experts is studying treatments being administered across the world, Dr Ramesh Reddy said. “We have constituted a team of experts to study the medicines being administered across the world, such as Remdesivir, and bring those here. We have also placed orders for the same,” he said. Meanwhile, Gandhi Hospital would get 650 additional staff members by this week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Hyderabad Hyderabad hospitals Swine flu Osmania General Hospital
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp