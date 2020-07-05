Rescue Telangana from clutches of KCR, Owaisi: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy asked the people of Telangana to free the State from the clutches of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy districts Jansamvad sabha (virtual rally) from party office in Hyderabad on Saturday, he alleged that Telangana had become a pawn in the hands of both families.

“State government has failed completely in combating the Covid crisis in the State, especially in Hyderabad.

To divert attention of people, the State government has been making comments against the Central Government,” he stated and asked the State government to conduct more number of tests to prevent the people from the deadly virus.

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Covid-19 was widespread in Hyderabad because the lockdown in old city was not implemented strictly. He said government was not bothered about public health and not conducting enough tests in Greater Hyderabad area, which is the hotbed of Covid cases.

He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has become a puppet in the hands of AIMIM Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi. He also alleged that the Chandrasekhar Rao’s family has grabbed Rs13,000 crore worth lands. BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao and party president Dr K Laxman were present.