RGV movie runs into trouble as Pranay’s father files case

NALGONDA: Miryalaguda One Town police on Saturday filed cases against director Ram Gopal Varma and producer Natti Karuna with regard to the movie Murder which is based on the real-life honour killing of Perumalla Pranay. Police registered the cases following a Nalgonda SC/ST special court order which was acting on a complaint filed by Perumalla Balaswamy, Pranay’s father.

On September 14, 2018, Pranay was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha in Miryalaguda as they were coming out of a hospital after her health check-up. Amrutha’s father T Maruthi Rao was the main accused in the killing and even went to jail for some time. In March, 2020, Maruthi Rao committed suicide in Arya Vaishya Bhavan of Hyderabad.

Varma, who saw a sensational plot in the real-life story, released a poster of the movie Murder on Father’s Day recently. However, Balaswamy alleges that the movie will affect his son’s murder case. Launching Murder, RGV had tweeted: “This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’S film on HAPPY FATHER’S DAY #MURDERlove”.

