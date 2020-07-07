STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Khajaguda lake: Telangana HC directs govt to produce old, new maps

Advocate M Pratap Kumar, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, in his report, submitted that there were two maps related to the lake.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Khajaguda lake (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Pointing at the reduction in lake area in last five years, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to place before it the two maps of the years 2014 and 2019 showing details of Khajaguda lake situated in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district. The bench passed this order  in a PIL, which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Lubna Sarwath, State general secretary to Socialist Party of India, alleging encroachment of various lakes in GHMC area particularly of Khajaguda lake. In the letter, she wrote that a concrete road was being laid in the Full Tank level of the lake, tinkering with its heritage identity.

Advocate M Pratap Kumar, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, in his report, submitted that there were two maps related to the lake. As per the map dated February 25, 2014, the lake consists of 38.04 acres of land, while the map dated September 18, 2019 shows only 37 acres. The bench then directed the authorities of HMDA and others concerned to submit the two maps before it for perusal, and posted the matter to July 21 for further hearing.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana government Khajaguda lake lake encroachment
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp