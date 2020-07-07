Rains in Maharashtra fill reservoirs on Krishna river

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: UPS TReam reservoirs on Krishan river are slowly getting filled due to good rainfall in the river’s basin areas in Maharashtra, signalling relief for farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, 299mm of rainfall was recorded in Maharashtra’s Thane area. The Almatti dam was filled up to 60 per cent of its capacity by Monday. The water level in Almatti was more on Monday as compared to the same day last year.

Even though the inflows were very less on Monday, with the prediction of good rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the outflows from Almatti are expected to start soon. Rains will further help Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to receive good amounts of water this month.

Farmers in both Telugu-speaking states will benefit from the rains as the projects in the river’s upstream were receiving water from the first week of July. Meanwhile, the inflows into projects on the Godavari river too were good.

The SRSP received 5,621 cusecs in the last 24 hours. As against its gross storage capacity of 90.31 tmcft. The current water level in the SRSP is 31.85 tmcft, while on the same day last year it was just 5.46 tmcft. Farmers have already sown paddy across 2,05,590 acres this year against the 60,900 acres during last year’s Vanakalam (Kharif) season. Food crops are raised across 10,52,800 acres this year as against the area sown of 5,48,321 last year.