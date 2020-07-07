STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rains in Maharashtra fill reservoirs on Krishna river

Even though the inflows were very less on Monday, with the prediction of good rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the outflows from Almatti are expected to start soon.

Published: 07th July 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  UPS TReam reservoirs on Krishan river are slowly getting filled due to good rainfall in the river’s basin areas in Maharashtra, signalling relief for farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, 299mm of rainfall was recorded in Maharashtra’s Thane area. The Almatti dam was filled up to 60 per cent of its capacity by Monday. The water level in Almatti was more on Monday as compared to the same day last year.

Even though the inflows were very less on Monday, with the prediction of good rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the outflows from Almatti are expected to start soon. Rains will further help Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to receive good amounts of water this month.

Farmers in both Telugu-speaking states will benefit from the rains as the projects in the river’s upstream were receiving water from the first week of July. Meanwhile, the inflows into projects on the Godavari river too were good.

The SRSP received 5,621 cusecs in the last 24 hours. As against its gross storage capacity of 90.31 tmcft. The current water level in the SRSP is 31.85 tmcft, while on the same day last year it was just 5.46 tmcft. Farmers have already sown paddy across 2,05,590 acres this year against the 60,900 acres during last year’s Vanakalam (Kharif) season. Food crops are raised across 10,52,800 acres this year as against the area sown of 5,48,321 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp