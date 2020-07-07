STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana woman murdered by sister’s son

A 63-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her sister’s son over a property dispute at Parkal on Monday.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:19 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 63-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her sister’s son over a property dispute at Parkal on Monday. The victim, identified as Bandari Radhamma, was a resident of Madaram Colony of Parakal in Warangal (Rural) district.

According to the police, Radhamma and her sisters owned adjacent parcels of land at Madaram Colony. She lived alone on her property, and had frequent fights over the land with her sister’s family. 

In one such violent altercation on Monday, Radhamma’s sister’s son, the accused Konicherla Venkateshwarlu, hit her with an iron rod. As she lay on the ground unconscious, the accused slit her throat with a kitchen knife, killing her on the spot. Later, he surrendered before the Parkal police.

