Black day in the history of Telangana: TPCC president Uttam Reddy on Secretariat complex demolition

Opposition parties, on Tuesday, launched a vitriolic attack on the State government for tearing down the buildings of the old Secretariat complex for construction of a new one.

Published: 08th July 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties, on Tuesday, launched a vitriolic attack on the State government for tearing down the buildings of the old Secretariat complex for construction of a new one. Describing Tuesday as a “black day” in the annals of Telangana history, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s priorities.

“How can the demolition of Secretariat buildings be a priority at a time when Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in the State?” he wondered, and urged the Governor to invoke Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act to take control of the situation in the GHMC area. He further slammed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for “dancing to the tune of the Chief Minister.”

“Somesh Kumar was not acting as the head of the bureaucracy,” he said. “By not attending a meeting called by the Governor, the Chief Secretary resorted to a constitutional impropriety.” Other leaders, who joined Uttam Kumar Reddy in slamming the government, included MPs A Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader Shabbir Ali, who said that the demolition of the building was a “Tuglaq act”.

They also demanded health emergency in the State. BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that demolishing the Secretariat building was nothing but an onslaught on Telangana people’s pride. “People will teach a befitting lesson to KCR very soon,” he said.

TAGS
TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy Secretariat complex demolition
