COVID-19 cases shoot up in Telangana's Mancherial

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The situation in Mancherial is alarming as the number of Covid cases have been increasing by the day. So far 151 cases have been recorded in the district, out of these 85 are active cases and patients are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, and Bellampalli isolation ward in Mancherial. After the relaxation of lockdown, movement of people from Maharashtra to Mancherial district has been on the rise. Close to 7,000 migrant workers came back to their native villages in Telangana, bordering Maharashtra. During the lockdown, not a single case was recorded in Mancherial. After the lockdown, several cases were reported.