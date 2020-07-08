STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man uses JCB loader to knock down protestor in Telangana

JCB

Image of a JCB used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a shocking incident, the driver of a JCB attempted to drive away a man who was protesting against the development works of a childrens’ park at Kamalapur village of Mangapet mandal, by knocking him down using the loader of the vehicle on Tuesday.

The video of the incident went viral. It can be seen in the video that when the protestor, S Mohan, came in front of the vehicle and tried to obstruct the works, the JCB’s driver knocked him down with the loader, as a result of which Mohan fell down and hit his head on the vehicle. Tension prevailed in the area after this as the local residents gathered at the work site and protested demanding the arrest of the JCB driver, Himachal.

According to sources, the issue started when Himachal tried to raze the platform surrounding a tree situated near the site. It is learnt that the tree and its surrounding platform is a hangout spot of the locals. When the driver tried to demolish the platform, Mohan, who was sitting on it, protested and obstructed Himachal. A heated argument erupted between the two and it escalated quickly, over which an angry Himachal tried to move Mohan using the loader. Mangapet SI Ch Venkateshwarlu said that they have arrested Himachal. He also said that Mohan has been shifted to the government area hospital for treatment.

