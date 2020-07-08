MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar visits Warangal, takes stock of 2BHK works

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar visited several areas of Warangal city on Tuesday and inspected the construction works of the double bedroom houses at Ambedkar Nagar in Hanamkonda and Dupakunta in Khilla Warangal mandal. According to sources, the authorities have sanctioned the construction of as many as 1,400 double bedroom houses in GWMC limits, of which the works on 400 double bedroom houses are underway.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the houses that are ready would be handed over to the beneficiaries soon. During the visit, he also instructed the officials to expedite the works pertaining to the acquisition of around four acres of land, for the construction of as many as 600 double bedroom houses, soon. Later, he attended a review meeting on smart city works, with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.