SCCL yet to hand over fossil to authorities

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Though it has been over 24 hours since the workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) discovered the fossils of a pre-historic mammal that resembles a modern-day elephant at the Medipalli Open Cast Mines-4 in Ramagundam, authorities have not yet handed over the fossils to the Archeology Department. Assistant Director of Archeology Department P Nagaraju said that the SCCL authorities have not passed on any message regarding the same to them till now.

He, however, said that he would write to SCCL officials, requesting them to hand over the fossils immediately. According to sources, the fossils have been shifted to the SCCL head office at Kothagudem. On enquiry, it was found that the SCCL had already informed Paleontology officials in New Delhi about the fossils, Nagaraju said.