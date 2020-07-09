STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No urgent hearing on Secretariat demolition: Telangana High Court

While refusing to consider the plea, the bench made the above suggestion to the petitioners’ counsel.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Old Secretariat complex demolition underway in Hyderabad.

Telangana Old Secretariat complex demolition underway in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

No urgent hearing on Secretariat demolition

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to take up an urgent hearing of a plea against the demolition of the existing Secretariat buildings. The bench suggested the petitioner’s counsel to file an affidavit on the issue and get it numbered for case hearing. Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, who appeared earlier for petitioners Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar on the issue, sought permission to move lunch motion petition against the action of the State government’s action of demolishing existing Secretariat buildings, and for having an urgent hearing of the matter. While refusing to consider the plea, the bench made the above suggestion to the petitioners’ counsel. Meanwhile, senior advocate S Satyam Reddy, who earlier appeared for senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy on the issue, addressed a letter to the HC registrar general seeking court direction to the State not to demolish the Secretariat buildings. On June 29, the HC had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the demolition.

Censure not enough for cop who harassed youths: HC

The Telangana HC on Wednesday found fault with Miryalaguda police’s (in Nalgonda) “minor punishment of censure” meted out to its inspector who had resorted to violation of human rights of five youngsters. The court also termed the written statements signed by the accused “parrot-like”. The court further directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder affidavit on the report filed by the Miryalaguda police. The accused inspector of Miryalaguda rural police station had allegedly compelled five youths booked for petty crimes to move barricades at the Andhra-Telangana border at Wadapally. He would make the accused move the barricades in the scorching sun for 12 hours straight, thereby violating their human rights.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a PIL filed by Hyderabad resident B Akash Kumar. The petitioner had pleaded for a judicial inquiry and order to appoint an advocate commissioner to ascertain facts of the incident. The police filed a report before the court on the issue. Advocate general BS Prasad submitted that the top brass of the police department are taking all efforts to sensitise officers.

The AG urged the court to close the present case since the delinquent officer was already punished with censure. After pursuing the contents of the report and hearing the AG’s submission, the bench said that the punishment should be exemplary and act as a deterrent. It should be of imposing maximum penalty and postponement of two increments, the bench said. The bench posted the matter to July 29 for further hearing.

HC warns of legal action over false news on its closure

Stating that there is no truth in the ‘breaking news’ being telecast on some news channels and circulated on social media that the Telangana HC will remain closed for two weeks due to Covid-19 pandemic, HC’s Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy on Wednesday warned that action for spreading such false news. The Registrar General said that though some employees of the court have tested positive for the virus, the HC continues to function by accepting e-filing and by taking up urgent matters through video conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secretariat demolition Telangana High Court
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp