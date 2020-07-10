STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges Telangana government to increase COVID-19 tests

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took stock of hospitals and facilities available in and around the Old City and urged the Health Minister to amp up RT-PCR testing.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

Referring to the flak the government hospitals are receiving over stories of Covid patients not being provided services, he said that false narratives are very unfair to the frontline Covid workers.

“It’s unfortunate that hysterical & untruthful stories against COVID19 Govt Hospitals in Telangana are creating an exaggerated picture in minds of many & preventing them from seeking timely treatment. It’s also very unfair to the excellent frontline staff of these hospitals. You’ve every right to criticise, find faults & seek redress. But the picture being presented is one where Govt Hospitals seem to have simply “stopped” treatment. This is neither truthful nor beneficial to anyone. It is preventing poor people from accessing emergency healthcare (sic),” he tweeted.

He said that there may be political agenda behind these narratives but it is costing poor people dearly as they cannot afford treatment at private hospitals.

