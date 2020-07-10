Rein in these private schools, say Hyderabad parents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the last few months, even as educational institutions continue to remain shut as per government rules, there have been many complaints from parents in Hyderabad and other parts of the State that schools have started online classes. They are reportedly asking parents to pay the full fees, including that charged by schools under various categories. These include uniforms, computers, field trips etc. This is in violation of the GO. 46 which mandates that only tuition fees needs to be paid, that too monthly.

“The State government directive clearly states that apart from tuition fee, no other fee can be charged by the school. Unfortunately, the ordinances are not being followed by many private and corporate schools in the state, who are charging parents extra in the name of online classes,” the president of Telangana Parents Association For Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS), Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, told Express. “We have received 300 complaints from parents whose children are studying at private schools in Hyderabad.”

Another parent, C Shiva Kumar said, “Schools are forcing parents to buy uniforms, and pay transport charges too although students are not going to schools. They are not considering the economic difficulties faced by parents during the pandemic. These schools should be reined in by the government.”

“The schools are not giving the password for online classes if parents don’t pay the fees for uniform. Many parents from lower economic backgrounds can’t even afford the technological needs for online classes,” said Submarinyam Veerakonda of the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA).