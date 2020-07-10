STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court directs government to stay demolition of secretariat till July 13

The Court directed the state to file detailed counter affidavit and to furnish demolition plan and approval taken from pollution control board. 

Published: 10th July 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 01:44 PM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary setback to Telangana government, the state High Court directed the state government to stay the ongoing demolition of old Secretariat buildings till Monday. 

The Court passed this interim order in the PIL filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, and another seeking to stay the ongoing demolition of existing structures. 

The petitioners alleged that the ongoing demolition is taking place in violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Environment Protection Act, 1986 and against various judgements of the Supreme Court and High Court. 

Temple and mosque to be relocated

Telangana government has decided to construct new buildings for temple and mosque in the new Secretariat building premises. According to reports, the existing temple and mosque will be relocated. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold talks with Hindu and Muslim elders soon on this. In a statement on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the government funds would be used for the construction of temple and mosque. 

Rao said that new temple and mosque would be more spacious than the existing ones.

Near A Block of the Secretariat, Nalla Pochamma temple was located. The mosque is located besides C Block. However, new Secretariat building complex is likely to come up in the mosque area. There is a Christian prayer hall in the Secretariat. 

