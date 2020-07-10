Telangana man dies in Iraq due to liver-related ailment, wife wants body returned

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a bid to bring her deceased husband’s body home from Iraq, Gaajalaveni Laxmi from Ramadugu village in Nizamabad sought the help of the Gulf Welfare Association on Thursday. Her husband G Bojanna died a few days ago in Iraq due to a liver-related ailment.“I don’t know how to bring up the matter with the governments. Please help me bring my husband’s body home,” she told the Association’s president P Basanth Reddy.

Bojanna had gone to Erbil in Iraq for employment three years ago. However, he was cheated by an unauthorised travel agent, who took Rs1.25 lakh from. He struggled in Erbil without proper documents for three years. He couldn’t go home either. On June 29, he died in a hospital. As Bojanna had no official document, his body is being kept in the hospital mortuary.

Basanth Reddy, upon being approached by Laxmi, spoke to the Indian Consulate General in Erbil, Chandramouli K Karan, over the phone. He said that they had taken up the matter with officials.