48 Telangana Raj Bhavan staff coronavirus positive, Governor tests negative

The development came to light late hours after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted that she had tested negative for the virus.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 48 staff members of the Telangana Raj Bhavan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The development came to light late hours after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted that she had tested negative for the virus.

The staffers who contacted virus include 28 police personnel deployed at Raj Bhavan and 10 Class III and Class IV employees, who work in maintenance section, as well as 10 family members of the affected employees. After this development, nearly 150 staffers were tested. While the police were shifted back to their battalions, the staff were sent to a government quarantine facility.

Governor’s test returns negative
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted on Sunday: “I got tested today for #COVID_19 and was negative. I appeal to people who are in Red zones or with contact history to kindly get it done at the earliest. Early diagnosis is not only to protect us but also others. Don’t hesitate! Test yourself Motivate others! Follow 4Ts  TEST TRACE TREAT TEACH (sic)”

