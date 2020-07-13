STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ensure river waters reach parched areas, says KCR

The CM said that SRSP could get two tmcft water from Kaleswaram which meant that under SRSP, crops could be raised in 30 lakh acres.

Published: 13th July 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during a review meet on irrigation in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed the officials to ensure that river waters from projects that are being constructed across the State, reach the maximum extent of the farmlands in the State.

The Chief Minister, who was reviewing the works related to providing waters to the unserved areas at Pragathi Bhavan, asked them to identify such areas on a priority basis. “There is no other priority for the State than providing irrigation facility to the parched farmlands,” he said.

He wanted the officials to take steps for filling tanks so that water could be taken to the last mile in the ayacut under a project. He also wanted steps to be taken to ensure that water from Sriram Sagar Project  (SRSP) flood flow canal reaches the needy areas after augmenting it from other sources. “It is necessary that all wings in the Irrigation Department be brought under one umbrella for better functioning,” he said.
Interestingly, the review meeting was attended by, among others, Kathalapur ZPTC member Bhumaiah, farmer Sripal, with whom the Chief Minister had interacted over phone, and enquired about agriculture and the problems they faced in their avocation.

The CM at the review meeting said: “The government has spent heavily on projects on Godavari and Krishna after overcoming a number of problems. The result of this effort should go to the people, which would be possible only when irrigation facility is provided to maximum extent of farmlands.”

The Chief Minister recalled how Telangana was anxious  over when the irrigation problems would come to an end. Now, after the advent of TRS government, top priority was accorded to agriculture. Now with the commissioning of several projects, including behemoth like KLIS, there is enough water. We should be able to utilise the water now available,he added.

KCR also told officials that during monsoon, rains yield good volume of water and it should be impounded in projects. All tanks and check dams in TS should always remain full. This would charge up the groundwater table too which would help farmers draw water with borewells. This way the farmers would have access to groundwater and at the same time, from irrigation canals.

The CM said that SRSP could get two tmcft water from Kaleswaram which meant that under SRSP, crops could be raised in 30 lakh acres. “The flood flow channel, Kakatiya canal, Upper Manair, Mid Manair and Lower Manair should always be full. They would become lifeline for poeple. The SRSP should have at least 25 to 30 tmcft water and it should be used depending on the need. There are 139 tanks under it, of which some are not getting water. You identify the tanks that are not getting water and take measures for filling them in the next three to four months. The flood flow canal can get water from both Kaleswaram and SRSP,” the CM pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Chief Minister River water
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp