Monitor COVID-19 treatment costs at private hospitals: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday asked the Telangana government to create confidence among the people on the dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and monitor the cost of the treatment at private hospitals.

Addressing a press conference through video conference in Hyderabad, Kishan said there is no plan to convert the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Bibinagar into a Covid facility as of now. But the Centre would consider it if the State government requests for it.

Meanwhile, Kishan visited Gandhi Hospital, the largest Covid-dedicated facility in Telangana, to take stock of the ground situation. He interacted with the doctors, paramedical staff and patients there.

He, along with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLC Ramachandra Rao and Dr K Laxman, held a review meeting with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials at the Dilkusha guesthouse.

They reviewed the availability of grains and the distribution scheme planned in light of the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Kishan also held held a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to discuss the disbursement of allocations under the PMGKY.