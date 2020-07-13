Now, Mahbubnagar Medical College to function from its own campus

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The long cherished dream of people belonging to Palmuru region of having a fully functional medical college would finally become a reality on Monday, with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurating the newly-constructed campus of the Government Medical College in Mahbubnagar.

The first medical college to be established in Telangana after it was carved out from erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2014, it has been set up on 50 acres of land with an estimated cost of `450 crore. Though the medical college has been functional since 2015, it had been operating from temporary buildings.According to sources, Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud would also accompany Rama Rao during the inaugural function.

A dream come true

The establishment of the new government medical college would be beneficial for all as it would not only ensure quality treatment for the citizens, but would also offer a wide array of opportunities to the medicos in the erstwhile district.According to information, the medical college was granted in August 2014. Soon after this, the authorities sent proposals to the Medical Council of India (MCI) for establishing Out Patient (OP) and other facilities, in 2015.

After the MCI teams visited the district and took stock of the arrangements made in a temporary building near District General Hospital, they gave permission to carry out classes for the first batch of students from August 2016 onwards.The first MBBS batch was launched in August 2016, with as many as 150 students and four MBBS batches graduating from the college since then.

In 2019, the medical college campus was shifted from District General Hospital to Edira village, after the building of a new structure in the area and has been functioning from there since then. Currently, there are 625 MBBS students studying in four batches here.In addition, the Centre has sanctioned an Model Rural Health Research Units (MRHRU) here.Speaking to Express, the Director of the medical college, Dr Putta Srinivas, said that the college currently has 175 seats. He also said that they have sent a proposal to the higher-ups to allot 200 more MBBS seats.

Bid to expand campus

In the meantime, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud is working hard to get another 50 acres of land for the expansion of the medical college and make it the biggest medical institution in the State.

MAUD Min to open new urban eco-park

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said: “KTR will also inaugurate the newly developed Mayuri urban eco-park in Mahbubnagar on Monday.” Once inaugurated, the said urban eco-park would be the largest in the country