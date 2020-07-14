STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist leader Bhaskar, four others escape police net in Tiryani forest

Cops release posters of key members, promise rewards to those who provide information

Published: 14th July 2020 10:07 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:   Inthe wake of intelligence information that Maoists have started regrouping in the erstwhile Adilabad district, the police officials have intensified combing operations along the banks of Pranhita river and the interior forest areas, which are reportedly the strongholds of the banned party members. According to official sources, a team of Maoist cadre, led by its State committee member Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, are moving along the area to strengthen the party’s base and influence more people to join it. However, police officials are closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, two main leaders and three cadre of the banned party managed to escape from landing in the police net, in the forests of Tiryani mandal, during a combing operation, on Monday.

The operation in the Tiryani forest area in Kumrambheem- Asifabad district was initiated based on a tip-off that Bhaskar, along with Maoist party area committee member Varghese Koya or Mangulu and three others, was moving along the area. Though the forest was soon cordoned off by the cops, the Maoists managed to escape from the area without getting caught.

When contacted, in-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnu S Warrier told Express that a few bags containing the outfit’s literature, uniforms, detonators, cordtex wires and some electronic gadgets were seized during the operation. The personnel have also launched an extensive search for tracing the extremists by deploying special teams.

Rewards for tip-off

Meanwhile, in the wake of this incident, the officials released the posters of a few Maoist leaders who are, reportedly, playing key roles in the expansion of the party. It was the pictures of State committee members Bandi Prakash alias Prabath and Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, along with those of other leaders like Varghese Koya or Mangulu, Kanthi Ligavva alias Anitha, Pandu, Meena and Ramu, that were released by the officials here. According to sources, the cops have also offered rewards to those who provide them information regarding these persons. While they have offered `20 lakh to those who provide information regarding Prabath or Bhaskar, `5 lakh would be provided to those who inform them about Varghese, Anitha, or Pandu, whereas, those who point to the whereabouts of Meena or Ramu would receive `4 lakh.

Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

