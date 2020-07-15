COVID-19: Three private medical colleges to provide free treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to Covid treatment outside the existing public healthcare system, a few private medical colleges have been roped in to offer free treatment to patients (both confirmed and suspected), so that there is no shortage of beds in any zone of the GHMC, said Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, on Tuesday.

As part of the same, three private medical colleges --Malla Reddy, Kamineni and Mamatha institute, have been enlisted by the officials. Seven more private teaching hospitals would be added to the list, said Dr Rao. “Both suspected and confirmed cases will be treated here. Some of the hospitals volunteered for the same, while others were persuaded by the State government,” he said.

At present, 98 hospitals and diagnostic centres offer testing facilities to track and test the cases early, added Dr Rao. The Health Department is also working on a real-time dashboard that provides the status of bed availability in hospitals. “We urge the citizens not to go to multiple hospitals. Assess your symptoms and head to the right hospitals for best care. We assure you that no hospital will deny you treatment,” added Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.