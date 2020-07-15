STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Three private medical colleges to provide free treatment

At present, 98 hospitals and diagnostic centres offer testing facilities to track and test the cases early, added Dr Rao.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

PPE

A woman registring her name to get COVID-19 tested at Urban Primary Health Centre in Hyderabad on Monday.(Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to Covid treatment outside the existing public healthcare system, a few private medical colleges have been roped in to offer free treatment to patients (both confirmed and suspected), so that there is no shortage of beds in any zone of the GHMC, said Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, on Tuesday.

As part of the same, three private medical colleges --Malla Reddy, Kamineni and Mamatha institute, have been enlisted by the officials. Seven more private teaching hospitals would be added to the list, said Dr Rao. “Both suspected and confirmed cases will be treated here. Some of the hospitals volunteered for the same, while others were persuaded by the State government,” he said.

At present, 98 hospitals and diagnostic centres offer testing facilities to track and test the cases early, added Dr Rao. The Health Department is also working on a real-time dashboard that provides the status of bed availability in hospitals. “We urge the citizens not to go to multiple hospitals. Assess your symptoms and head to the right hospitals for best care. We assure you that no hospital will deny you treatment,” added Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Hyderabad coronavirus Medical college COVID patients
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp