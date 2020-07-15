TASK, Coursera to train 50,000 unemployed youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), a non-profit organisation created by the State government, has partnered with Coursera, an online learning platform, to train 50,000 unemployed youth during the Covid-19 crisis. As part of the programme, over 3,800 courses on cloud computing, data science, blockchain, computer science, and AI will be offered. It will also include access to highly sought-after professional certificates, like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, designed to train people with no tech background for IT jobs.

“The present pandemic-induced slowdown should be seen as an opportunity and used effectively by students and graduates seeking jobs, as well as professionals who are between jobs, to skill themselves in areas that are less likely to be impacted by a crisis of this nature,” said Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK. Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of Coursera, said, “Youth unemployment is a major challenge around the world, and the pandemic has made it worse. We are honoured to work with Telangana.”

Tech training

