Two groups of Maoists escape after exchange of fire with cops in Telangana

Bhaskar, who hails from Adilabad district of Telangana, is allegedly involved in multiple offences and has gone underground for nearly 30 years.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mulugu police speak to locals and comb forest areas after the exchange of fire between the police and Maoists on Wednesday

Mulugu police speak to locals and comb forest areas after the exchange of fire between the police and Maoists on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ WARANGAL/ ADILABAD: After a seventh-month lull, the face-off between the police and the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) began again with an exchange of fire being reported from the erstwhile districts of Khammam, Warangal and Adilabad on Wednesday.

According to Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, around 10 Maoists who were moving inside Mallepallitogu forest in Bhadradri Kothagudem district opened fire when they saw  Greyhounds constables combing the area. The police also returned fire.

A constable was injured during the exchange of fire. He was immediately rushed to Hyderabad for treatment. The police recovered one weapon, 13 kit bags and a few solar panels from the spot. Police in neighbouring agency areas of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Adilabad and Mahabubabad districts intensified combing operations following information that Maoists had entered the area from Chattisgarh.

According to sources, the police intensified their vigil after learning that Maoists were moving in the forest of Mulugu-Bhupalpally. They have been using drones to learn the location of the Maoists. Sources also said that CCTV cameras have been installed inside the forest.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) K Suresh Kumar said that the police were not leaving anything to chance but were checking vehicles extensively in Eturunagaram, Tadvai, Wajed and Venkatapuram mandals. "We are checking IDs of Gothi Koyas those who are entering the district from the Chhattisgarh," he added.

On Tuesday night, Maoists had opened fire at a police party and escaped from Thokiguda village in Tiryani mandal in Adilabad. They were part of a dalam whose members carried  AK 47s and SLRs. Search operations are going on for Maoist committee members Mailerapu Adell,Varghese and others.

