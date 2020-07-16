Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao unveils 100-bed COVID hospital in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a 100-bed COVID hospital here at Siddipet on Wednesday. He said that the government has been providing good medical services to COVID-19 patients at government hospitals and institutions.

The Minister inspected the isolation wards and spoke to the doctors about the treatment being accorded to the patients. He also inquired about the energy drinks which will be given to the patients and its usage. Stating that 20 out of the 100 beds would be Intensive Care Units (ICU), the Minister said that every bed in the hospital would have oxygen supply facility and that only one person would be kept in each block.

He said that patients suffering from mild COVID-19 symptoms would be shifted to the 100-bed isolation facility, where they would be provided the necessary treatment. "The government has already appointed 28 doctors and 150 nurses exclusively for the isolation block," he added.

He further said that people who test positive, but do not have symptoms, will be advised to stay under home quarantine.

However, the Minister clarified that people suffering from serious symptoms such as breathlessness will be shifted to Osmania or Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. He called upon the people to extend moral support to doctors, nurses and sanitation staff. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, V Roja Sharma, MLC Farooq Hussain and others were also present.