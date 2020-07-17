COVID-19: To overcome shortage of doctors, Telangana govt to deploy 1200 PG medical students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major decision to overcome the shortage of doctors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government has decided to absorb 1,200 PG medical students in the state in government hospitals.

Besides, the state government on Friday decided to fill 200 doctors' vacancies in primary health centres (PHCs). All the medical and health staff would continue get 10 per cent extra salary as a COVID incentive. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took these decisions at a review meeting on COVID-19.



The state government also directed private hospitals to announce and display the vacant bed position on a daily basis.

As per statistics available till Thursday, as many as 3,692 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals in Telangana. All of them, except 200 patients with other health complications, are fast recovering.

Till Thursday, 41,018 COVID-19 cases were reported and 27,295 (67%) had recovered. Another 9,636 are in home quarantine.