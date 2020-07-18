Electricity staff not paying power bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several power employees in TSNPDCL are not paying their domestic power bills. In a recent memo issued by the TNSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao said, “Some employees of TSNPDCL are not paying their residential electricity bills. These employees are claiming that have received wrong messages from the Discom, like other consumers.”

The employees were asked to submit service connection numbers of their houses (rented/own) to the Discom. A provision is being created in energy billing system (EBS) of the Discom to identify all employees. “We are collecting the service connection numbers so that they may be linked to bank accounts of the employees. This will ensure auto payment of bills,” sources in NPDCL said.The sources clarified that there was no plan to provide free power to employees or the offices of employees’ unions.