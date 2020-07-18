Prisoner with Covid symptoms flees from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In an incident that clearly indicates the apathy of police officials, a prisoner escaped from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Thursday night. However, he was tracked down and nabbed by the Mattewada police later in the day.

Sayyad Kaiser, 34, a resident of Julaiwada in Hanamkonda, was an inmate of the Warangal Central Jail and was shifted to the Covid ward at MGM Hospital on Thursday after he developed fever, cough and other Covid-like symptoms. After reaching the hospital, the medical staff collected his samples and put him in the isolation ward. Though two personnel were deployed to guard the ward, Kaiser somehow managed to escape.

Kaiser was arrested by the Subedari police, with the help of Central Crime Station (CCS), on June 29 for theft. Around `34 lakh worth stolen property, including 637 grams of gold and 1.18 kg of silver ornaments, were recovered from his possession.

According to cops, he was involved in a total of 14 burglaries that happened under Warangal commissionerate limits since 2017. The authorities of the jail filed a plaint with Mattewada police, after which they have started searching for the prisoner and nabbed him from the city by the evening.