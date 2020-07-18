STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana drinking water model shows the way

A team of technical officers may study the Telangana model or any other successful model in place, so that it can be deployed in other States.

Mission Bhagiratha is a scheme for the supply of drinking water to every household in Telangana.

HYDERABAD: The Jal Jeevan Mission of Ministry of Jal Shakti has advised all States to study the model of Telangana under which drinking water is being provided to every village and city household through Mission Bhagiratha.

One of the common losses encountered is overdrawal of water from distribution system by individual households using small motors. The Mission Bhagiratha has addressed this issue by installing a flow control valve with a design flow of five litres per minute at every household connection point. This valve automatically reduces the opening and maintains the same flow rate even if pumps are used by the individuals. All State governments have been requested to consider installing such flow control valves in the distribution network to ensure equity in water supply.

A team of technical officers may study the Telangana model or any other successful model in place, so that it can be deployed in other States.“This effort will go a long way in imbibing the spirit of rational and equitable use of water among the people as well as governments’ overall efforts to improve the efficiency of water supply systems. States should also take up audit of water supply systems periodically,” said National Jal Jeevan Mission Director Manoj Kumar Sahoo, in his letter to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs on Thursday.

