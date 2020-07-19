UG, PG exams likely from August 10 in Telangana

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have given instructions that exams are mandatory, the State government is expected to conduct the exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) professional and non-professional courses from August 10 to 31, said sources from the Higher Education Department.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will hold meetings with universities to discuss how to conduct the examinations amidst the pandemic. According to the sources, the exams are likely to be a mix of online and offline evaluations. “The practical exams are completed by many universities. The remaining few practicals can be conducted online while the end-semester exam is likely to be conducted as a paper test,” said an official source from Education Department.

As per an estimate, two lakh UG final year students, 1.2 lakh engineering students, and nearly three lakh PG students from different universities, will appear for the exams. Meanwhile, the academic year for ongoing batches of technical students will begin from August 17 and the fresh batch will join the courses from November 1.

The specific dates for opening of courses are yet to be decided for non-technical UG and PG students, nonetheless, the decision on the same will be announced soon after the conduct of competitive exams. Telangana, for now, is going ahead with the exams.