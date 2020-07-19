STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

UG, PG exams likely from August 10 in Telangana

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will hold meetings with universities to discuss how to conduct the examinations amidst the pandemic.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have given instructions that exams are mandatory, the State government is expected to conduct the exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) professional and non-professional courses from August 10 to 31, said sources from the Higher Education Department. 

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will hold meetings with universities to discuss how to conduct the examinations amidst the pandemic. According to the sources, the exams are likely to be a mix of online and offline evaluations. “The practical exams are completed by many universities. The remaining few practicals can be conducted online while the end-semester exam is likely to be conducted as a paper test,” said an official source from Education Department.

As per an estimate, two lakh UG final year students, 1.2 lakh engineering students, and nearly three lakh PG students from different universities, will appear for the exams.  Meanwhile, the academic year for ongoing batches of technical students will begin from August 17 and the fresh batch will join the courses from November 1. 

The specific dates for opening of courses are yet to be decided for non-technical UG and PG students, nonetheless, the decision on the same will be announced soon after the conduct of competitive exams. Telangana, for now, is going ahead with the exams.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UG exams PG exams
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp