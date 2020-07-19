Uttam asks KCR to scale up testing and treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that the negligence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in handling Covid pandemic in the State was nothing short of cruelty against humanity as it killed hundreds. Addressing the party cadre on Facebook as part of ‘SpeakUpTelangana’ campaign organised by TPCC Covid-19 Task Force Committee on Saturday, Uttam said that CM had adopted a non-serious approach in handing Covid-19 situation right from the beginning.

“It seems that KCR still believes that Covid-19 can be treated with a paracetamol and that was the reason why he made no serious efforts to follow the World Health Organisation’s norm of ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ the Covid-19 patients,” he said. Uttam reiterated the demand that Covid-19 treatment be brought under Aarogyasri scheme. He said Covid-19 treatment should be totally free for all BPL families. Meanwhile, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy demanded that the demolition of Secretariat should undergo a supervision of Archeological Department and NMDC.