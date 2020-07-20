12 new Maoist committees formed in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Maoist party has formed as many as 12 area committees and reconstituted the state committee with seven senior leaders in Telangana, according to sources.

Yapa Narayana, alias Haribhushan/Jagan, has been appointed as the party’s secretary in the state.

It was believed that Jagan and his wife Sammakka were injured in an exchange of fire with the police a few years ago and that they had escaped.

The police thought Jagan might have died as there was no intel on his whereabouts.

After combing areas with Maoist presence, the police have come to the conclusion that Jagan is, in fact, alive and that he has been participating in party activities in the state.

He has now implemented the decision of the party’s central committee by forming 12 area committees in Telangana.