STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana HC raps KCR govt for failing to implement its orders, misleading public

Terming the contents of the report submitted by the state on the COVID-19 outbreak 'bald and vague', the Court pulled up the government for fudging figures

Published: 20th July 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the state government's failure to implement its orders on the COVID-19 outbreak and for misleading the public in media bulletins. The Court directed the state chief secretary and principal secretaries of the medical, health and municipal administration departments to appear before it on July 28.  

Terming the contents of the report submitted by the state on the COVID-19 outbreak 'bald and vague', the Court pulled up the government for fudging figures. The Court also took a serious view of media bulletins mentioning that the "High Court appreciated the government's efforts" and said the government is misleading the people. There is no respect for court orders. It appears that they are falling on deaf ears. The people are left to their fate, the Court remarked and termed the prevailing situation 'alarming'.

Further, the Court directed the government to give critical information on all the government and private COVID-19 designated hospitals with regard to availability of beds, ventilators, oxygen beds and so on. It also directed the district collectors to publicise local cases on a daily basis. Besides, the court asked about the government's containment policy.

The Court also pointed out that Telangana is far behind in the conduct of tests compared to states like Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The Court passed these directions on hearing a batch of PILs seeking directions to the state government to provide required medical equipment, medicines and trained staff to the designated COVID-19 hospitals and to take steps to curtail the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Telangana HC
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp