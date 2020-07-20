COVID-19: Telangana HC raps KCR govt for failing to implement its orders, misleading public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the state government's failure to implement its orders on the COVID-19 outbreak and for misleading the public in media bulletins. The Court directed the state chief secretary and principal secretaries of the medical, health and municipal administration departments to appear before it on July 28.

Terming the contents of the report submitted by the state on the COVID-19 outbreak 'bald and vague', the Court pulled up the government for fudging figures. The Court also took a serious view of media bulletins mentioning that the "High Court appreciated the government's efforts" and said the government is misleading the people. There is no respect for court orders. It appears that they are falling on deaf ears. The people are left to their fate, the Court remarked and termed the prevailing situation 'alarming'.

Further, the Court directed the government to give critical information on all the government and private COVID-19 designated hospitals with regard to availability of beds, ventilators, oxygen beds and so on. It also directed the district collectors to publicise local cases on a daily basis. Besides, the court asked about the government's containment policy.

The Court also pointed out that Telangana is far behind in the conduct of tests compared to states like Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The Court passed these directions on hearing a batch of PILs seeking directions to the state government to provide required medical equipment, medicines and trained staff to the designated COVID-19 hospitals and to take steps to curtail the spread of the virus.