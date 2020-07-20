STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao to inaugurate Karimnagar IT Tower

Those villages that were recently merged with the corporation would also start getting its benefits soon, the Mayor added.

The newly-constructed IT Tower, situated on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, which will be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed IT Tower on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Minister will also inaugurate a daily water supply scheme for the denizens. Ahead of Rama Rao’s visit, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar inspected the arrangements in place, on Sunday.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, who accompanied Kamalakar, told the media that the MCK authorities have already completed trial runs of the water supply scheme and that it would reach as many as 48,000 households that fall under 60 divisions spread across the city.

Those villages that were recently merged with the corporation would also start getting its benefits soon, the Mayor added.

According to information, the water for the scheme would be provided under Mission Bhagiratha.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the newly-constructed IT Tower would offer an array of opportunities to many.

It is learnt that some companies have already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the State government for getting a space in the tower.

During the inspection, Kamalakar said that as many as 3,000 to 3,600 youngsters would get employment opportunities in the tower and 80 per cent of the vacancies will be filled with candidates from Karimnagar and neighbouring districts.

Of the total area of 72,000 square feet (sq. ft.), which includes 12,000 sq.ft. cellar space, 60,000 sq.ft. area has been utilized for office purposes.

There would also be a learning centre in the ground floor and office on the first floor. Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi also accompanied the Minister and Mayor.

Comments

