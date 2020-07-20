STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MoS Home Kishan Reddy hails CISF's role in making the country safe at e-passing out parade

A hundred trainees including 11 Assistant Commandants (Probationer), 79 Sub Inspectors and 10 Assistant Sub-Inspectors  passed out from the CISF NISA Hyderabad.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at the first-ever e-passing out parade .

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at the first-ever e-passing out parade . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) newly-inducted officers will play a vital role in the journey towards a new India and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said at the first-ever e-passing out parade held at the National Industrial Security Academy(NISA) at Hyderabad on Monday. 

A hundred trainees including 11 Assistant Commandants (Probationer), 79 Sub Inspectors and 10 Assistant Sub-Inspectors  passed out from the CISF NISA Hyderabad after completing an extensive training for a one-year period. 

Saying that the women personnel in the CISF have proven to be a force multiplier, Reddy praised them and their role in securing the most critical assets of the nation. He further acknowledged that the women personnel have made many noteworthy contributions to the force. 

The CISF has the highest number of women among all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the country. Women make up six per cent of its over 1.60 lakh strength. 

Addressing the parade through a webinar, Kishan Reddy said that to be vigilant is the utmost priority of the CISF, especially for those deployed at Airports. 

"They should work in tandem with all partnering departments and central agencies and develop intelligence to thwart any attempts of anti-social and anti-national elements," he said.

Currently, the CISF provides security to 348 installations across the country including 63 airports. Two airports at Jammu and Srinagar located in the most sensitive zones were recently brought under CISF cover. 

"It is because of the CISF that people at airports, sea ports and other vital installations across the country, feel safe. By securing these installations, the CISF is also contributing in attracting foreign investments into the country," he added. 

Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF, in his welcome address emphasized the role of CISF in protecting the vital installations. 

"Our forte has been our ability to keep pace with technological advances, our amiable human interface with the general public and above all our robust core competence," he said. 

Anjana Sinha, Director, NISA while presenting a report on the training activities also elaborated the expanding roles of CISF and correspondingly the wide spectrum of specialized training imparted at NISA Hyderabad.

