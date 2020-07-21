PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi likely to enter Council as Governor’s nominee

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi might soon be entering the portals of Telangana Legislative Council as the Governor’s nominee. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly discussed his proposal with Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan when he met her at Raj Bhavan on Monday, where he also discussed among other things the Covid-19 situation in the State and the proposal to construct an integrated State Secretariat complex.The Chief Minister is understood to be very keen on roping Vani Devi into the Legislative Council in a fitting tribute to PV Narasimha Rao, whose legacy he wants to own.He has already declared birth centenary celebrations of the former prime minister, stealing a march over the Congress.

KCR may renominate BC leader Karne to Legislative Council

By nominating Vani Devi, the Chief Minister probably also wants to appear to be giving importance to the Brahmin community in the political decision-making process. That leaves two more vacancies to be filled under Governor’s quota and there are one too many aspirants eager to be in KCR’s good books to make the cut. According to sources, the probability of the Chief Minister renominating Karne Prabhakar, a BC leader, is quite high and that leaves one more vacancy to be filled for which there is acute competition.

Former home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, who was denied the TRS Musheerabad ticket in 2018 Assembly elections, has been trying hard to land the seat. If Narasimha Reddy is not sent to the Council, then he might be made the chairman of a Corporation, most probably Reddy Corporation, which is likely to be created soon.

The names of Ponguleti Srinivas, Despathi Srinivas, Rajya Sabha former member Gundu Sudharani and TRS leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao too are doing the rounds in the TRS circles.Two of the three MLC seats have fallen vacant after Ramulu Naik was disqualified in June, 2018 and Nayani Narasimha Reddy retired after completing his term in June. The third one will be vacated in the second week of August when Karne Prabhakar’s term ends.

A fitting tribute to Narasimha Rao

