Renowed poet Tirunagari Ramanujayya chosen for Dasarathi award

HYDERABAD: Renowned poet (padya kavi) Tirunagari Ramanujayya has been selected for Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award for 2020. He will receive Rs 1,01,116 cash and a memento. Tourism Department issued orders to this effect on Monday. The75-year-old Tirunagari has been active in literary field from last 50 years.

He has penned around 40 books including five volumes of Tirunagareeyam and also Vasantam Kosam, Baala Veera Satakam, Maa Palle and Ee Bhoomi. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud will present the award to Tirunagari on July 22 on behalf of the State government, marking the birth anniversary of Dasarathi.